University Of Allahabad Extends Application Deadline For Admission To Various Courses

In good news for students, the University of Allahabad has postponed the last date for application submission for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional courses. Students interested in taking admission in UG, PG, and professional courses at Allahabad University can apply by visiting the official website of allduniv.ac.in. The last date to apply is October 7, 2021. Earlier, the application window was supposed to close on October 3, 2021.

Earlier, the entrance examination for admission was scheduled to be conducted between October 10 and 15. However, the college department has not issued the revised date for the examination till now. This year the entrance test for admission will be held in both offline and online modes.

To get admission to an undergraduate course, one must have a class 12th and a 10th-grade passing certificate from a state-recognized board. Candidates applying for the PG course must possess the passing certificate of class 12 and graduation. The total fees for the BA is Rs 2982, MCom is Rs 3000, and the fees for the MTech course is Rs 6300. Candidates who want to apply must follow the below-given step and click on the Direct Link - University Of Allahabad

University of Allahabad Admissions: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for admission to the University of Allahabad, the candidate needs to visit the official website of allduniv.ac.in.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, fill in the application form by entering details such as mobile number, DOB, and more.

Step 3: Post-registration login using the credentials (username & password).

Step 4: Fill in all of the details, such as an address, educational qualification, and so on.

Step 5: Upload a passport-sized photograph.

Step 6: Now, submit the application form and pay the application fee to complete the admission procedure.

Image: PTI