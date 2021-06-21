University Of Hyderabad Admissions 2021: Check Eligibility, Selection Process & Last Date

Hyderabad University Admissions 2021: Hyderabad University has begun the application for admission to PG, integrated PG, and PhD programmes. It is for the academic year 2021-22. Here is the selection criteria and details of how students can apply online by July 20.

University of Hyderabad Admissions 2021

Selection Criteria: Students will be shortlisted on the basis of scores obtained in the nationwide entrance test. The test will be conducted online this time. The syllabus of the online entrance test will be based on the programs opted for and the course selected.

Eligibility & Application: For admission in Post Graduate courses, the University of Hyderabad requires that candidates should have completed their undergraduate. Candidates who are about to complete the final year of graduation by 31st July 2021 can also apply.



As mentioned in the prospectus, a candidate who has passed a two-year degree course may also be considered for admission, provided she/he has undergone a further one-year bridge course and passed the same.



However, a condition imposed by the University is that, in case of their selection to a course in the University, they should submit the certificates of the qualifying degree examination and other earlier examinations positively at the time of completion of the admission. Students who are planning to get admission for the academic year 2021-22 must register themselves on the official website http://acad.uohyd.ac.in



Details required for UoH admissions 2021 will be-

Name of candidate

Contact details

Choice of exam center

Course opted

During the submission, students will be required to pay the application fee. Students may use a debit card, credit card, net banking facility, UPI or BHIM App. Eligible candidates are also required to upload scanned copies of mark sheets, photographs, and student signatures.

Hyderabad University PG admissions: Applying for more than one course



A candidate is free to apply for more than one programme. However, the candidate must check that there is no clash in the subjects of his/her choice. The University has made the best possible efforts to avoid overlap in the schedule of examinations of related subjects to the extent possible.

University of Hyderabad PG Admission



For admission to all Postgraduate Courses including M.A., M.Sc., M.C.A., M.F.A., M.P.A., M.B.A. Courses, and 5-Year Integrated Master’s Degree Courses, the minimum eligibility condition for SC/ST/PH candidates is 5% less than the percentage for General/EWS & OBC category, however in order to ensure filling up of all seats for SC and ST, subject to availability of candidates the minimum requirement is “Pass” in the qualifying examination.



Hyderabad University is a premier institution of postgraduate teaching and research in India. It is a Central University, wholly funded by the University Grants Commission.