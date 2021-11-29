Last Updated:

University Of Hyderabad Invites Applications For 77 Teaching, Non-teaching & JRF/SRF Posts

The University of Hyderabad is inviting applications for 77 vacancies. Recruitment details and steps to apply have been mentioned below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
university of hyderabad

Image: PTI


University of Hyderabad Recruitment: The University of Hyderabad is inviting applications for various faculty posts. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 77 posts. Candidates have an option of applying for any of the Teaching and Guest Faculty department, Non- Teaching and Project Staff department or JRF/SRF. 

Teaching and Guest Faculty: Recruitment Details

  • For Professor/Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts, the total number of posts is 52 and the deadline to apply is 31 December 2021. It is noted that this employment notification is for backlog teaching positions.
  • Salary for Professor will be between - Rs. 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200
  • Salary for Associate professor will be between - Rs 1,31,400 to Rs 2,17,100
  • The salary for an Assistant professor will be between 57,700 to 1,82, 400
  • For Professor and associate professor posts, the minimum required qualification is a PhD degree. For Assistant Professor a master's degree with 55% marks is required. 

Non- Teaching and Project Staff Recruitment

  • The total number of positions is 20 and candidates will be selected for the following positions
  • Consultant in Finance and Accounts- 6
  • Consultant in the Internal Audit Office -3
  • Consultant in Engineering - 1
  • Consultant in the central Procurement Unit- 1
  • Consultant in Administration- 1
  • Consultant in the schools/departments/centres- 8

Hyderabad University Non-Teaching and Project Staff: Eligibility & other details

The minimum required qualification is graduation and the upper age limit to apply is 65 years. Retired officials from government and PSE/Autonomous bodies are also eligible to apply. Candidates should fill in applications in the prescribed format attached herewith, along with self-attested copies of documents in support of educational and professional qualifications, experience etc to the address mentioned below. The candidates should make sure to submit the same to the below-mentioned address by 15 December 2021. 

UoH Recruitment for JRF/SRF posts

The University of Hyderabad is looking for candidates to fill Junior Research fellow and senior research fellow positions. For JRF, candidates can apply for the Department of Plant Sciences, School of Chemistry, Centre of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences and Department of Biochemistry. the minimum required eligibility is that candidates should have completed their master's degree from a recognised university.

READ | MECON Recruitment 2021: Govt job openings announced for Managerial posts; Check details
  • Department of Plant Sciences- Deadline: 15-12-2021
  • School of Chemistry Junior Research Fellow(JRF) - Deadline: 18-12-2021
  • School of Computer and Information Sciences- Deadline: 01-12-2021
  • Centre for Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences- Deadline: 20-12-2021
  • Department of Biochemistry (Senior Research Fellow)- Deadline: 03-12-2021 

UoH Teaching and Non-teaching staff: How to apply

The application form has been attached with the recruitment notification on the website. Candidates will have to submit the hard copy of the application form to Deputy Registrar, Recruitment Cell, Room No 221 (First Floor), Administration Building, University of Hyderabad, Prof. C R Rao Road, Gachibowli, Hyderabad-500046. Candidates should make sure to submit the filled form before the deadline.

READ | UP Police Admit Card 2021 for SI, ASI recruitment exams released; here's direct link

Image: PTI

READ | AFCAT 2022: IAF releases notification for recruitment for 269 posts; to start from Dec 1
READ | UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Professor & other posts; Check pay scale & other details
READ | DRDO JRF Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for junior research felllowship
Tags: university of hyderabad, Hyderabad University, UoH Recruitment
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND