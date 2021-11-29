University Of Hyderabad Invites Applications For 77 Teaching, Non-teaching & JRF/SRF Posts

Quick links:
University of Hyderabad Recruitment: The University of Hyderabad is inviting applications for various faculty posts. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 77 posts. Candidates have an option of applying for any of the Teaching and Guest Faculty department, Non- Teaching and Project Staff department or JRF/SRF.
The minimum required qualification is graduation and the upper age limit to apply is 65 years. Retired officials from government and PSE/Autonomous bodies are also eligible to apply. Candidates should fill in applications in the prescribed format attached herewith, along with self-attested copies of documents in support of educational and professional qualifications, experience etc to the address mentioned below. The candidates should make sure to submit the same to the below-mentioned address by 15 December 2021.
The University of Hyderabad is looking for candidates to fill Junior Research fellow and senior research fellow positions. For JRF, candidates can apply for the Department of Plant Sciences, School of Chemistry, Centre of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences and Department of Biochemistry. the minimum required eligibility is that candidates should have completed their master's degree from a recognised university.
The application form has been attached with the recruitment notification on the website. Candidates will have to submit the hard copy of the application form to Deputy Registrar, Recruitment Cell, Room No 221 (First Floor), Administration Building, University of Hyderabad, Prof. C R Rao Road, Gachibowli, Hyderabad-500046. Candidates should make sure to submit the filled form before the deadline.
