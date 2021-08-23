UoH Admit Card 2021 For Masters And Ph.D Courses Released, Here's Direct Link To Check

Uoh admit card 2021: The University of Hyderabad has released the admit card for UoH Entrance Exam 2021. UoH entrance exam 2021 is scheduled to be held between September 3 and September 5, 2021. This official schedule has been released by Hyderabad University. Registered candidates who will be taking the exams can download the admit card now. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official website which is uohyd.ac.in.

The entrance exam admit card will consist of all the instructions for exam dates which candidates will have to follow. The last day to complete the application process was August 3, 2021. The entrance exam will be conducted in three shifts on the above-mentioned dates for various Masters and Ph.D courses. Here is the step-by-step guide which candidates will have to follow to check the application process.

Uoh entrance exam admit card 2021: Steps to download

Registered candidates will have to go to the official website which is uohyd.ac.in.

On the homepage, candidate should go to the 'Admissions 2021-22' tab

Candidates will be redirected to a page that will have details on admissions for this academic year.

Candidates will also have to click on 'Important Updates on Admissions.'

In that section, candidates should click on the link which reads 'Hall Ticket Download.'

OR here is the direct link to download UoH Entrance Exam 2021 Admit Card.

Post going through the instructions, candidates will have to enter the required details like application number and date of birth.

The entrance exam admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates are advised to download and print it for exam day.

Candidates who will be appearing for the entrance exam must remember that it is mandatory to carry admit cards. If any candidate fails to do so, he/she will not be allowed to take the exam. The University of Hyderabad has also released the complete schedule of the UoH Entrance Exam 2021. Candidates can do the same by clicking on this direct link.

About UoH Entrance Exam 2021

University of Hyderabad conducts UoH Entrance Exam 2021 for giving admissions to students to various Masters and Ph.D courses offered by the University. As mentioned exam will be conducted on September 3, 4, and 5. The exams will be conducted in three shifts; morning, afternoon, and evening. The first session will be conducted between 8 am and12 noon. The second session will start from 12 noon and will continue till 2 pm. The third session will start at 4 pm and will continue till 6 pm.