UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Last Date To Apply For 50,000 Vacancies Of Worker & Helper

Today is the last date to apply for Uttar Pradesh Anganwadi Worker Recruitment 2021. The Bal Vikas Seva Evam Pustahar Vibhag, Uttar Pradesh will close the online application window today, April 16. The department is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 50,000 vacancies for the posts of Anganwadi Worker, Mini Worker & Helper. Aspirants can apply for the posts by visiting the official site of Bal Vikas Seva Evam Pustahar Vibhag on balvikasup.gov.in.

The online application window was opened on March 27. Candidates who have passed class 10th or 12th or have a bachelor's degree in any discipline can apply for the posts. For the post of helpers, candidates must have passed class 5th exams.

UP Anganwadi Worker Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

Visit the official site of Bal Vikas Seva Evam Pustahar Vibhag on balvikasup.gov.in. Click on the Recruitment tab available on the home page. A new page will open Key in the required details and click on search. A page having all the instructions will open, proceed by clicking on the "YES" link A registration form will open Fill in the details and submit

Direct link to apply for UP Anganwadi Worker Recruitment 2021

As per the official notification, candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained by them in the examination which will be divided by 10. The scores will be used for preparing the merit list. The vacancies will be filled in various districts of the state including Agra, Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Faizabad, Firozabad, Hathras, Mau, and Saharanpur in three categories.