UP B.Ed JEE 2021: Registration Begins On Feb 18, Exam In May; Check Full Schedule Here

UP B.Ed JEE 2021: Lucknow University has officially released the schedule for the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor's of Education (UP B.Ed) Joint Entrance Examination, popularly known as UP B.Ed JEE. According to the schedule, the online registration process will begin on February 18. The last date to register for the entrance exam is March 15. Lucknow University will conduct the UP B.Ed JEE 2021 on May 19 and its result will be declared between June 20 and 25.

UP B.Ed JEE 2021 Key Dates:

Online Registration Process Begins- February 18, 2021

Online Registration Process Concludes- March 15, 2021

Last Date to register for UP BEd JEE 2021 with Late Fine-March 16 to 22, 2021

Release of Admit Card- May 10, 2021

UP BEd JEE 2021 Exam Date- May 19, 2021

Result Declaration- June 20 to 25, 2021

After the UP B.Ed JEE 2021 result is declared, candidates will have to register for online counseling. The online counseling process will begin on July 12. The academic session for 2021-23 will begin on August 2.

UP B.Ed JEE 2021 Eligibility

Candidates who have a bachelor's degree in any discipline with 50 percent marks from any recognized institution are eligible to apply for the UP B.Ed JEE 2021. A minimum of 55 percent marks in an engineering degree awarded by any government recognized university can also apply for the exam. There is no upper age limit for pursuing a B.Ed course in UP.

The UP BEd JEE 2021 exam will be conducted in several exam centers in cities including-- Agra, Jaunpur, Moradabad, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Allahabad, Faizabad, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi. An application fee of Rs 1500 will be applicable for the unreserved category candidates. For candidates belonging to SC, ST category, the fee will be Rs 750. However, with the late fine, the amount will be Rs 2500 and Rs 1200, respectively.

(Image Credit: Lucknow University)