UP B.Ed JEE Result 2021 To Be Declared Today For 5.9 Lakh Candidates, Here's How To Check

UP BEd result 2021: Lucknow University will on Friday release the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam for B.Ed courses. The UP B.Ed JEE Result 2021 will be announced anytime after 2 pm on August 27. Candidates who have appeared for the UP B.Ed JEE 2021 will be able to check their results online by visiting the official website - lkouniv.ac.in. Read on to know the details and steps to check UP B.Ed Result 2021 online.

How to check UP BEd JEE Result 2021 online

Visit the official website - lkuniv.ac.in Click on the UP B. Ed result 2021 tab A link to check UP B.Ed Result 2021 will be flashing on the homepage .Click on the UP B.Ed JEE Result 2021 link Key in your roll number and other login credentials Your UP B.Ed JEE Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download and take its prinout.

The UP BEd JEE 2021 exam was conducted in several exam centers in cities including-- Agra, Jaunpur, Moradabad, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Allahabad, Faizabad, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi. This year, a total of 5,91,305 candidates had registered for the UP BEd JEE 2021. The exam was conducted on August 6 at 75 districts of the state. The counselling will begin on September 1. Classes for UP B.Ed will commence from September 6, 2021.