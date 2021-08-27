UP B.Ed JEE Result 2021 To Be Declared Today For 5.9 Lakh Candidates, Here's How To Check

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
UP BEd result 2021: Lucknow University will on Friday release the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam for B.Ed courses. The UP B.Ed JEE Result 2021 will be announced anytime after 2 pm on August 27. Candidates who have appeared for the UP B.Ed JEE 2021 will be able to check their results online by visiting the official website - lkouniv.ac.in. Read on to know the details and steps to check UP B.Ed Result 2021 online.
The UP BEd JEE 2021 exam was conducted in several exam centers in cities including-- Agra, Jaunpur, Moradabad, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Allahabad, Faizabad, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi. This year, a total of 5,91,305 candidates had registered for the UP BEd JEE 2021. The exam was conducted on August 6 at 75 districts of the state. The counselling will begin on September 1. Classes for UP B.Ed will commence from September 6, 2021.