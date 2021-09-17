Last Updated:

UP BEd Counselling 2021 Registration Begins At Lkouniv.ac.in: How To Register

UP BEd JEE Counselling 2021 registration has been started today. Candidates can register online at lkouniv.ac.in. Check full details and steps to register here.

UP BEd Counselling 2021

Lucknow University on Friday began the UP JEE BEd Counselling 2021. Candidates who have passed the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam for Bachelor's of Education this year can register for the counselling process from today, September 17. The last date to register for the UP JEE B.Ed counselling is September 20. 

Candidates can visit the official website- lkouniv.ac.in to register for the UP B.Ed JEE. Candidates who are within the rank of 1 to 75000 would be able to appear for round 1 counselling. Lucknow University will release the seat allotment list for phase 1 on September 25, 2021. Candidates will have to confirm their seats and pay the applicable fees between September 26 and 28.

Lucknow University will conduct the UP JEE B.Ed Counselling in four phases. Over five lakh candidates appeared for the B.Ed entrance exam that was held on August 6. Follow the steps given below to check UP B.Ed JEE counselling. 

How to register for UP B.Ed JEE Phase 1 counselling

  1. Visit the official website of Lucknow University- lkouniv.ac.in.
  2. Click on the ‘JEE B.Ed. 2021-23 Counselling’ menu available on the homepage.
  3. Click on the ‘Counselling Login’ tab and key in your login credentials such as user ID and Password.
  4. Fill the registration form and pay the fee as applicable through online mode.
  5. Upload the required documents and click on submit.
  6. Your UP B.Ed JEE counselling process will be complete
  7. Take a printout of the registration form for any future reference.

The application fee for UP BEd Counselling 2021 is Rs. 5750, including the advance college fee.  If the candidates are not allotted a seat, then the fees would be refunded to the registered account number. Candidates must mandatorily submit a scanned copy of their UP BEd 2021 mark sheet at the time of counselling registration. The Phase 2 counselling process will start on September 25, 2021.

