UP BEd JEE Result 2021 OUT: Direct Link To Check Final Answer Key, Ranks & Scorecard Here

UP BEd JEE Result 2021 OUT: Lucknow University has released the UP B.Ed JEE scores, ranks and final answer keys on its official website lkouniv.ac.in.

UP BEd result 2021: Lucknow University has on Friday declared the results for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam for B.Ed courses. The UP B.Ed JEE Result 2021 was declared at 2 pm on August 27. Candidates who have appeared for the UP B.Ed JEE 2021 can now check their results online by visiting the official website - lkouniv.ac.in. The Lucknow University has also released the final answer key on its official website. Candidates can also check their state ranks and category ranks on the official website.

How to check UP BEd JEE Result 2021

  • Visit the official website of Lucknow University - lkuniv.ac.in
  • Click on the UP B. Ed result 2021 tab
  • A link to check UP B.Ed Result 2021 will be flashing on the homepage
  • .Click on the UP B.Ed JEE Result 2021 link
  • Key in your roll number and other login credentials
  • Your UP B.Ed JEE Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its prinout.

The UP BEd JEE 2021 exam was conducted in several exam centers in cities including-- Agra, Jaunpur, Moradabad, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Allahabad, Faizabad, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi.  This year, a total of 5,91,305 candidates had registered for the UP BEd JEE 2021. The exam was conducted on August 6 at 75 districts of the state. The counselling will begin on September 1. Classes for UP B.Ed will commence from September 6, 2021.

