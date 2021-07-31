Last Updated:

UP Board 10th Result 2021 Declared At Upmsp.edu.in, See Steps To Check Scores

UP Board 10th result 2021 out. Visit the official website of the UP Board to check their exam results, i.e. upmsp.edu.in. see full details.

UP Board 10th result 2021, class 10 result, UP board class 10 result

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the UP Board 10th result today. Students across the state were eagerly waiting to see their results. The candidates can visit the official website created by the UP Board. Meanwhile, students can also check the UP Board 10th result 2021through various other ways.

UP Board 10th result 2021 declared

In view of the looming danger of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UPMSP canceled all the exams this year. Notably, this is the first time students will be getting marks based on internal assignments. Among 56 on the UP board, around 30 lakh students have registered for class 10. Class 10 students will get marks on the 50:50 formula, which will comprise the 50% marks of the class 9 exam and the 50% marks of the pre-board exams. 

UP Board 10th result 2021-direct link to check the result

UP Board class 10th students can visit the official website of the UP Board or can open a direct link to check their exam results, i.e. upmsp.edu.in, and results.nic.in

Important things to remember before checking the UP board result 2021

Before checking UP Board results, all students must keep handy a photocopy or original sheet of their Class 10 identity card or registration card. The student will need to enter details such as enrollment number, unique id, and registration number.

Having a stable internet connection, along with a mobile or laptop, is strongly recommended.

UP Board 10th result 2021-Here's how to check the UP Board class 10 result

  • Firstly, students need to visit the official website of the UP board results-2021.i.e results.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in.
  • Once the website is open, students need to select UP 10th Result 2021 or UP 12th Results 2021.
  • Students then will be asked to enter credentials like date of birth, name, roll number, etc. 
  • After entering the credentials, click on the submit button and the results will appear on the screen.
  • Students can now see their results. It is recommended to take a screenshot or download a pdf file of the result for future use.

