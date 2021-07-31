UP Board 12th Result 2021 Declared, Here's How To Check UPMSP 12th Scorecard Online

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the Class12th results at 3:30 pm, today (July 31). The students across the state are keenly looking at their computer screens. To check the UP Board 12th Result 2021 the candidates can visit the official website created by the UP Board, i.e. upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in/

Considering the challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the UP board had long ago canceled all the examinations this year. This is for the first time student will be getting marks based on internal assignments. Among 56 lakh students around 26 lakh, students had registered for class 12 and the rest for class 10.

UP Board 12th result 2021 download - direct link to download UPMSP 12th result

UP Board 12th student who registered their names for the UP Board exam can check their results in various ways. However, the state board has declared the results on the official website, many are still facing sign-in problems or website-related issues. In such cases, one can use a direct link of UP Board 12th Result 2021.

UP board 12th result 2021 link | Check the UPMSP 12th result here

Students who registered their names for the exam can check their results using a direct link, one can check and download UP class 12 results by simply clicking on upresults.nic.in/



UP Board class 12 result 2021: Here's step by step process to check

Firstly, students need to visit the official website of the UP board results-2021.i.e results.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. Once the website is open, students need to select UP 10th Result 2021 or UP 12th Results 2021. Students then will be asked to enter credentials like date of birth, name, roll number, etc. After entering the credentials, click on the submit button and the results will appear on the screen. Students can now see their results. It is recommended to take a screenshot or download a pdf file of the result for future use.

Important things to consider before checking the UP board result 2021:

Class 12th students must keep handy a photocopy or original sheet of their Class 12 identity card or registration card. The student will need to enter details such as enrollment number, unique id, and registration number. Having a strong internet connection, along with a mobile or laptop is recommended.