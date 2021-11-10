UP Board Changes Class 9th Exam Pattern; 30% Of Questions Will Be In MCQ Format

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has made changes to the question paper pattern of class 9 exams 2021-22. As per the revised exam pattern, the question paper of theory exam will be divided in 70:30 ratio. This means, 70% of the total questions will be answered in descriptive format and 30% of the total questions will be multiple-choice questions (MCQ).

The MCQs will be answered in the OMR sheets. The UP board has also released a sample OMR sheet on its official website for reference. The changes in the exam pattern has been made on the lines of New Education Policy 2020.

UP Board class 9th revised exam pattern

The theory exam for UP Board class 9th will have 70 questions. As per the revised exam pattern, 50 questions will be descriptive in nature. 20 questions will be MCQs. The descriptive part of the paper will also include questions based on Higher Order Thinking Skills (HOTS). Separate answer sheets will be provided to the students to answer the descriptive questions.

This exam pattern will be followed in both half-yearly as well as annual exams for class 9th. The half-yearly theory exams will be of 70 marks (20 MCQs+50 descriptive questions). Similarly, the annual exam will also be held in the same pattern. A total of 30 marks will be given for the internal assessment. The UP Board class 9th final result will be prepared on the basis of the total marks secured out of 170 (70+70+30). As per the academic calendar, the practicals for half yearly examination will be conducted in the second week of November and the theory exams will begin in the third week of November.