UP Board Class 10, 12 Improvement Exams Result Released; Check Direct Link To Download

UP Board Result 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Board has announced the results of its high school and intermediate improvement examinations on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The result has been uploaded by the board on the official website of the UP Board - https://upmsp.edu.in/. According to media reports, a total of 36,809 high school students and 37,612 intermediate students have submitted the application form for the UP improvement board exams. In this improvement examination, more than 33,000 high school students, including 33042 institutional and another 834 private candidates, appeared. While the pass percentage of institutional students was 91.11%, among private candidates it was 76.37%.

According to official reports, a total of 90.75% of high school students passed the improvement examination. Of the total number of candidates who qualified for the examination, 21,971 were boys and 11,905 were girls. Similarly, 34,583 intermediate students, including 3,804 institutional and another 2,779 private candidates, participated in the examination. While the pass percentage of institutional students was 78.02%, that of private candidates was 74.81%.

According to the official information, a total of 77.6 percent of intermediate students passed the improvement exam. Of the total number of examinees, 23118 were boys who qualified for the exam, while 11465 were girls who passed the exam. 74.85% of boys passed the exam. It further added that 83.62% of girls passed the exam.

UP Board compartment result: Direct Link

UP board HS improvement exam result ( CLICK HERE )

( ) UP board inter improvement exam result (CLICK HERE)

UP Board Result 2021: Here's how to check UP Board Improvement Result

STEP 1: Visit the official website of UP Board - upmsp.edu.in

STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘UP Board Class 12 Result’

STEP 3: Select the year ' 2021 ' and enter your roll number

' and enter your roll number STEP 4: Click on the 'View Result button.

STEP 5: Your UP Board 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

STEP 6: Download your 12th Result 2021 UP Board and secure it for future reference.

Image: Unsplash