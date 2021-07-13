Last Updated:

UP Board Class 10 Result 2021 To Be Declared Anytime Soon, Here's Direct Link To Check

UP Board Class 10 Result 2021: State Board will announce results by 15th July 2021. Candidates waiting for results are advised to follow below-mentioned steps.

UP Board Class 10 Result 2021

UP Board Class 10 Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Board is all set to announce UP Board matric result for the year 2021 anytime soon. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be announcing the results. Candidates who are in standard 10th and are waiting for results are advised to keep tracking the official websites for being updated. The official websites that students need to monitor are upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. Read to know how to check UP class 10 result online.

To be considered that State Board has not done any official announcement of the release of results. After announcing 10th results, board is also expected to release notification about class 12th results. UP Board official while addressing to media said, "The date and time of UP Class Result 2021 will be released in a day or two. The results are likely to be declared by July 15."

UP Board Class 10: How to download roll number

  • Candidates should visit the official website that is upmsp.edu.in
  • On the homepage scroll to the notification section
  • Click on the link being displayed that reads "Click here to know your roll number for the candidates of High School Examination Year-2021."
  • Candidates should enter their registration number and click on search
  • OR candidate can also feed in district details with four-digit school code to view results
  • Candidates' UP Class 10 roll numbers will be displayed
  • Download the same and cross-check details

UP Board Class 10 Result 2021: How to view marksheet

  • Visit the above-mentioned websites on the result day
  • Click on 'UP Board class 10th result link'
  • Enter your roll number on the redirected page
  • Click on submit and result will be displayed on your screen
  • Cross-check details and take a printout for future reference
  • OR here is the direct link to view results

