UP Board Class 10th, 12th Special Exams 2021 Registration Form Out, Here's How To Register

Uttar Pradesh Board has released the registration form for UP Board class 10th and 12th special/ improvement exam. The form has been released on the official website of UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks calculated on the basis of the alternative assessment criteria can register for the improvement exam.

UP Board Improvement Exam

UP Board has declared the class 10th and 12th results 2021 on July 31. Candidates were evaluated on the basis of alternative assessment criteria. Students who are not satisfied with their marks have been given an opportunity to appear for the special exam. The marks obtained in the improvement exam will be considered final for the students who appear for the exam. The schedule for UP Board class 10th and 12th special exams will be released in the due course of time.

UP Board Improvement Exam: How to register for special exam

Candidates must download the UP Board improvement exam registration form from the official website- upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. The filled application form should be submitted to the principal of their respective schools before 5 pm on August 27. Candidates will not be charged any exam fee.

The filled application form has to be uploaded by the principals of the schools on the UPMSP website. The principals will have to log in using their school ID and password on the website and upload the registration forms of their students online. The last date to upload the UP Board Improvement exam registration form is August 29 till 11:59 pm.

Click here to read the official notice.

Click here to download the UP Board special exam registration form