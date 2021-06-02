UP Board Class 12 Exam Decision Soon: COVID Situation In UP Stable Now, Says Dy CM

UP Board class 12 exam: With the cancellation of the CBSE class 12 board exams, the Uttar Pradesh government is mulling over the UP Board class 12 exam 2021. The deputy chief minister of UP, Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday told Republic TV that the state government is reviewing the decision regarding the state board intermediate exam. The final decision will be announced soon.

UP Board class 12 exam to be cancelled?

Welcoming the centre's decision to cancel the CBSE class 12 board exam. UP deputy CM Dinesh Sharma said that the safety and health of students is the top-most priority for the government. However, he stated that the COVID situation in UP is stable. "The number of active cases has come down from earlier 3 lakh 10 thousand to 32,465 now. The positivity rate in UP is 0.4% and the recovery rate has gone up to 96.9%. The state government is leaving no stone unturned to control and contain the spread Coronavirus," Sharma said.

The deputy CM said that he will discuss the class 12 board exam issue with the stakeholders and a final decision will be announced soon. "Students and parents have been demanding to cancel the exams. They are also concerned to know the alternative assessment scheme that can be opted for evaluation of class 12 students in the state. We will discuss and review the issue with all concerned departments and take the decision accordingly."

Earlier, UP Board had suggested conducting the class 12 board exam in the second week of July. UP Board class 10 exam has already been cancelled last week. The final decision regarding UP Board class 12 exams is awaited.