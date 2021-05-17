UP Board Exam Datesheet 2021 Circulating On Social Media Is Fake: UPMSP Official

A fake date sheet of UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams 2021 is doing the rounds of social media. As per the fake schedule, the exam is said to be held between June 5 and 25. The schedule went viral on Monday after which the UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) issued a notice saying that the said schedule is fake and the UP board has not released any revised schedule for the board exams yet.

'UP Board class 10, 12 revised date sheet is fake'

"UP Board Date Sheet for UP Board high school and intermediate exam to be held between June 5 and 25 went viral on social media on May 17 is bogus and fake. We request everyone to ignore it. The board will lodge FIR against all those who will be found guilty of spreading fake news," UP board secretary Divyakant Shukla said in a press release on Monday.

The UP Board had scheduled to conduct the class 10 and 12 board exams in the month of May. However, the board exams had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Monday also stated that UP Board has not issued any revised timetable for the high school and intermediate examinations.

Around 56 lakh students are enrolled for the Board Exams 2021. The UP government had on April 15 announced to postpone the high school class 10 and intermediate class 12 exams of the UP Board. The exams will be held only when the situation is conducive for holding the exams.