UP Board Exam Results 2021: Guidelines Soon, No Merit List This Year, Says UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced that there will be no merit list for the class 10th and 12th students. The guidelines for evaluation of students will soon be released, the CM released. The UP Board Exam Results 2021 is expected to be declared soon. The Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled the class 10th and 12th board exams 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

UP Board Result 2021

"Guidelines regarding high school and intermediate examinations of the Board of Secondary Education should be decided soon and the result of the examination should be prepared. This time due to the non-conduct of 10th and 12th examinations, a merit list of examination results should not be made," UP CMO tweeted on Sunday.

माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद की हाईस्कूल व इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षाओं के संबंध में गाइडलाइंस शीघ्र तय कर परीक्षाफल तैयार किया जाए।



इस बार 10वीं व 12वीं की परीक्षाओं का सम्यक आयोजन न होने के कारण परीक्षाफल की मेरिट लिस्ट न बनाई जाए: #UPCM श्री @myogiadityanath जी — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) June 13, 2021

Online exam for UP Board students

The UP government will also conduct exams for the candidates who are not satisfied with their results based on an alternative assessment scheme. The exams will be held when the situation is conducive for exams. UP CM said that the exam of students will be conducted through an online medium by the department of technical education, UP.

“The examination of students will be conducted through an online medium by the Department of Technical Education. The decision will be taken soon regarding promotion of students by the Higher Education Department,” the CMO tweeted.

A total of 26 lakh candidates were registered for class 12 exams and 29 lakh students were enrolled for UP Board class 10 exams. Both the exams were cancelled due to the pandemic. The UP government has also decided to promote students of Class 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 without examination.

UPMSP Opens Correction Window

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) said it will open the correction window for students who had registered for Class 10 or High School and Class 12 board exams. Students can make correction in their names in their exam registration form by visiting the board’s official website, upmsp.edu.in. The window will be open from June 15 to 17.