UP Board Exams 2021 For Classes 10, 12 Postponed Due To Panchayat Polls; See Revised Dates

UP Board Exams 2021 Date: Uttar Pradesh Board has revised the schedule for conducting class 10th and class 12th board exams 2021. The decision to reschedule the UP Board exams 2021 has been taken in view of the Panchayat elections. As per the revised schedule, UP Board exams that were earlier scheduled to begin on April 24 will begin on May 8.

The UP Board Class 10th exams will continue for 12 working days and conclude on May 25. Similarly, the UP Board Class 12 exam will continue for 15 working days and conclude on May 28. The Class 10th exam will begin with Hindi and elementary Hindi papers while for the UP Board class 12th students, the exam will begin with Hindi and General Hindi papers. The UP Board class 10th exam will conclude with a Mathematics paper on May 25 and the class 12th exam will end with a civics paper on May 28.

UP Board Exams 2021: Over 55 lakh students registered

This year, a total of 29,94,312 students, including 16,74,022 boys and 13,20,290 girls, have registered to appear for the high school exam. Similarly, 26,09,501 students, including 14,73,771 boys and 11,35,730 girls, are registered for the UP Board class 12th/ intermediate exam. The exams will be held with strict adherence to the anti-COVID protocols.

In the year 2020 too, UP board exams for the high school and intermediate students were completed in 12 and 15 working days, respectively, said the official. The UP Board exams 2020 had begun on February 18 and concluded in the first week of March, before the Coronavirus-related lockdown was imposed. This year, the UP Board exam has been delayed by nearly two months as schools remained closed for around nine months in wake of the Covid pandemic. Physicals classes for students between classes 9 and12 commenced in the month of October 2020.