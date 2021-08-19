UP Board Exams 2022: Advance Registration Schedule For Classes 9, 11 Released, Check Here

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the schedule for UP Board exam 2022 advance registration for the students of classes 9 and 11 as well as, classes 10 and 12. As per the UPMSP schedule, the last date of admission of students in classes 9 and 11 is September 15. Moreover, the last date of admission and receipt of the examination fee by the Principal of the Institute (Class 10 and 12) is also September 15.

As per the official notification, the UP Board Exam 2022 fee for Class 10 regular students is Rs. 500 and for private students, it is Rs. 700. UP Board exam fee for Class 12 regular students is Rs. 600. The fee for private students is Rs. 800. The official notice and schedule can be accessed from the official website- upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Exam 2022: Schedule for Advance Registration

For Institutional Student Admissions and Individual Examination

Last date of admission and receipt of the examination fee by the Principal of the Institute (Class 10 and 12) is September 15, 2021

Last date to deposit fee in the Treasury through one-time Callan is September 22, 2021

Last date for uploading information of examination fee deposited in the Treasury is October 6, 2021 (Till 12 am)

Intimation of deposited examination fee with late fee till October 9, 2021

Last date to upload details of students on the website is October 10 to 13, 2021

Revising the uploaded details of students on the website --- October 14 to 20, 2021 (Till 12 am)

Last date for submission of a copy of the Treasury letter to regional offices of UPMSP --- October 25, 2021

For Classes 9, 11