UP Board Exams 2022: Check New Pattern To Be Applicable For Half-yearly Exams Here

UP Board Exam 2022: Uttar Pradesh Board has told the affiliated schools to conduct the half-yearly examination this month. In this sequence, it has been decided that exams in many schools of the district will begin from November 11, 2021. It will be continued till November 15, 2021. Almost every school and college have released the timetable for the half-yearly examination.

This time, the board has directed to conduct the half-yearly examination of classes nine and eleven on the OMR sheet. As per the new pattern, the question paper of 70 marks in the written examination has been divided into two parts. About 30 percent marks of the question paper i.e. the first part of 20 marks will be based on multiple-choice questions. Candidates will have to answer it on the OMR sheet. Under the National Education Policy 2020, now the second part of the question paper of 70 marks (about 70 percent or 50 marks) will be descriptive questions, whose answers will be given on the traditional answer sheets according to the existing system. The main objective behind this is to make the students practice taking the exam on the OMR sheet.

UP Board Exam 2022: Last date to submit the form is November 8

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad recently extended the deadline to submit the form for the high school and intermediate examinations for 2022. Earlier the deadline was October 19, which has been extended to November 8, 2021. The last date for advance registration of Class 9 and 11 has also been extended till November 8, 2021.

The UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla, citing a government notification issued in this regard, said,

“Now, the principals of UP Board affiliated schools will undertake scrutiny of the online filled forms of registered students as per the prescribed checklist and amend the incorrect details on the forms between November 9 and 4."

According to the board officials, more than 51 lakh students had filled forms for UP Board high school and intermediate examination for 2022 by October 19. Around 27.70 lakh students had registered for the class 10 exam, including 14,000 private candidates. Likewise, about 23.42 lakh students had registered for intermediate exams including the 1.14 lakh private candidates.