UP Board Exams 2022 For Class 10th, 12th In 4th Week Of April, See Academic Calendar Here

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the annual academic calendar for the session 2021-22. The annual calendar has the details and dates for the conduct of important academic activities and exams. As per the UP Board annual calendar, the UP Board exams 2022 for classes 10th and 12th will be conducted in the fourth week of March next year.

Moreover, the UP Board practical exams for classes 10th and 12th will be held in the fourth week of February. After the conduct of board exams and result declaration, UP Board will commence the next session (2022-23) in April 2022. The annual calendar can be accessed from the official website of UPMSP. A direct link to the calendar has also been provided here.

UP Board has commenced the 2021-22 academic session through online classes on May 20, 2021. The offline/ physical classes resumed from August 16. As per the annual calendar, the half-yearly exams will be held in the second week of November. The results will be declared on the official website by the second week of December 2021. UPMSP has instructed the schools affiliated under UP Board to complete the teaching activities for the session for classes 9th to 12th by January 15, 2022.

UP Board Exams 2022: Key dates

UPMSP will conduct the pre-board practical exams from January 24 to 31, 2022. The pre-board has written exams for classes 10th and 12th as well as annual exams for classes 9th and 11th in the first week of February 2022 and the results will be uploaded on the website in the second week. Check key dates as mentioned in the UPMSP annual academic calendar, here.