UP Board Exams 2022 For Class 10th, 12th In 4th Week Of April, See Academic Calendar Here

UP Board Exams 2022 for classes 10th and 12th will be held in the fourth week of April next year. UPMSP has released detailed academic calendar. Check here.

Nandini Verma
UP Board Exams 2022

IMAGE: PTI


Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the annual academic calendar for the session 2021-22. The annual calendar has the details and dates for the conduct of important academic activities and exams. As per the UP Board annual calendar, the UP Board exams 2022 for classes 10th and 12th will be conducted in the fourth week of March next year. 

Moreover, the UP Board practical exams for classes 10th and 12th will be held in the fourth week of February. After the conduct of board exams and result declaration, UP Board will commence the next session (2022-23) in April 2022. The annual calendar can be accessed from the official website of UPMSP. A direct link to the calendar has also been provided here. 

Direct link to check UP Board 2021-22 annual calendar

UP Board has commenced the 2021-22 academic session through online classes on May 20, 2021. The offline/ physical classes resumed from August 16. As per the annual calendar, the half-yearly exams will be held in the second week of November. The results will be declared on the official website by the second week of December 2021. UPMSP has instructed the schools affiliated under UP Board to complete the teaching activities for the session for classes 9th to 12th by January 15, 2022. 

UP Board Exams 2022: Key dates

UPMSP will conduct the pre-board practical exams from January 24 to 31, 2022. The pre-board has written exams for classes 10th and 12th as well as annual exams for classes 9th and 11th in the first week of February 2022 and the results will be uploaded on the website in the second week. Check key dates as mentioned in the UPMSP annual academic calendar, here.

Commencement of academic session 2021-22 May 20, 2021
Physical/ offline classes resumption  August 16

Conduct of Practical Examination of Half-Yearly exams

2nd week of November 2021

Conduct of Written Exam of Half-Yearly examination

3rd week of November 2021

Announcement of marks of Half-Yearly exams

2nd week of September 2021

Completion of Online/Offline teaching work for classes 9, 10, 11 and 12

January 15, 2022

Pre-board Practical exams

January 24 to 31, 2022

Pre-board written exam and annual home exam of class 9 and 11

1st week of February 2022

Marks of Pre-board exams and scores of annual exam for class 9th and 11th

3rd week of February 2022

Conduct of UP Board classes 10th, 12th Practical Exams

4th week of February 2022

Conduct of UP Board Exams 2022 for classes 10th and 12th

4th week of March 2022

 

