UP Board Extends Deadline To Apply For Grievance Related To Class 10th &12th Results

UP class 10th and 12th results have been released on 31st July 2021. Post releasing the results, the UP Board opened its grievances window for students who were not satisfied with their results. Earlier the last day to apply against UP 10th 12th Result 2021 was 11th August 2021. Now it has been extended till 16th August 2021. It has been done by the order of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Sikshya Parishad. Candidates who want to register their grievances can see the details on the official website upmsp.edu.in.

Students who got their UP Board result last month and are not satisfied with the marks they obtained through alternative evaluation criteria are allowed to apply for it by the board. Board released an official notification, candidates will have to provide their registration number, name, name of the district, and the mobile number which is mentioned in the application. Candidates are hereby informed that it is mandatory to provide all information correctly.

UP 10th 12th Result 2021: Important Dates

UP Board class 10th and 12th result was declared on 31st July 2021

The last date to apply for grievances was 11th August 2021

It has now been extended till 16th August 2021

Candidates can apply for the same till 5 pm on August 16

UPMSP complain mail ID

For Prayagraj, the mail id is roprgresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com.

For Meerut, the mail id is romrtresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com.

The mail id for Varanasi is rovnsresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com.

The mail id for the main office is mspresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com.

This year the UP board secured a 97.88% pass percentage in class 12th examination. The UP Board also released its class 10th result 2021 on July 31, 2021. The 10th board secured a 99.53% pass percentage. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for more details. Candidates can also call the helpline number of UP board grievance redressal cell which has been mentioned in the official notice. Interested students can contact the help desk after submitting their applications. The desk will guide students by providing updates to students about the progress of their applications. Candidates are hereby informed that the working hour for the help desk is from 10 am to 5 pm. Students can also send the application via mail on the email IDs mentioned above.