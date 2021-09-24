UP Board Extends Deadline To Register For Classes 10, 12 Exams 2022 & 9, 11 Admissions

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has extended the last date to register for classes 10 and 12 board exam as well as for classes 9 and 11 admission. The UP Board has also extended the deadline to submit the registration fee. Earlier, the last date to register for the classes 10, 12 exams was September 22 and the deadline to pay the fee was October 6. As per the latest notification released by UPMSP, the students who wish to appear for UP Board classes 10 and 12 board exams 2022 can register for the exams till October 6 and pay the fee till October 16 till midnight.

UP Board exams 2022 registration deadline extended

UP Board class 10 exam registration fee for regular students is Rs 500. For private students the class 10 registration fee is Rs 700. For UP Board class 12 registration fee for inter regular students is Rs 600 and for private students, the fee is Rs 800. The candidates are also allowed to register after this deadline by paying a late fine along with the registration fee.

Candidates will be able to register after October 6 deadline by paying a late fine of Rs 100. The registration window for late candidates will be open from October 7 till 13. UPMSP has also released a revised calendar for classes 10, 12 registration and classes 9, 11 admissions 2022. Candidates can check the detailed schedule for UP Board registration and admissions on the official website- upmsp.edu.in. A direct link to read the UP Board schedule has also been provided. Click here to read UP Board Exam Registration 2022 Schedule.

UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be conducted in February-March, 2022. The UP Board theory exams is scheduled to begin in the fourth week of March, and the practical papers will start in the third week of February. For the UP Board students of Classes 9 and 11, the pre-board practical exams will start from January 24 to January 31 and the theory exams will be held from February first week, along with home exams of Classes 9 and 11.