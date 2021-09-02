UP Board Releases 30% Reduced Syllabus, Download Model Papers For Classes 9-12

In view of the ongoing COVID crisis, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the reduction of the syllabus for students studying in Classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2021–2022. Due to the ongoing pandemic, consistent lockdown, and loss caused to students due to improper schooling, the UP Board announced a 30% reduction in the syllabus. The revised syllabus has been issued by the UP Board on the official website where students can check the new syllabus. The exams for this academic session will be on the basis of the reduced syllabus. Meanwhile, students can check out all the information related to the UP Board on this website also.

The UP Board Exam is scheduled to be held in the last week of March 2022, and the practical exams will start in the third week of February. However, dates have not been confirmed by the board. The exam is going to be held in February and March. Meanwhile, the class 10 and 12 half-yearly semesters will be held in November 2021. The practicals and theory will be held between November and December this year. As per the guidelines issued by the board, the teaching will be completed by January 15 and the students will get 2 months to study on their own before the exam starts.

Earlier in April, when the second wave of COVID-19 hit the country, many state boards were forced to cancel exams for classes 10 and 12, as schools and students were not at all prepared for the online exams and offline exams were not possible considering the Coronavirus threat. The students were promoted on the basis of their past performance. Many other state boards have also reduced the syllabus of their respective boards. Recently, the Assam board announced a 40% syllabus reduction in the exams for the current academic year. Many more states are likely to follow the path. Students can download the UP Board model paper by clicking on the link given here - UP Board Model Papers.