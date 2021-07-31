UP Board Result 2021 Date & Time: UPMSP To Declare 10th, 12th Results 2021 Today @ 3.30 Pm

UP Board Results 2021: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) will on Saturday declare the UP Board class 10th and 12th results 2021. The UP Board 10th and 12th results 2021 will be declared at 3.30 pm on July 31. Students who are enrolled in UP Board 10th, 12th classes will be able to download their results online.

The UP Board 10th and 12th results 2021 will be available on the official websites- upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Candidates have been eagerly waiting for their results. Their long wait has now come to an end. The UPMSP will upload the scorecard after 3.30 pm. Candidates must follow the steps given below to download UP Board Results 2021.

How to check UP Board 10th and 12th results 2021

Visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the UP Board 10th or 12th result link

Key in your login credentials as required and submit

Your UP Board results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

UP Board Results 2021

This year, the UP Board exam 2021 had to be cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The students have been evaluated on the basis of alternative assessment criteria. The UPMSP evaluated students based on the aggregate scores in every subject. This means students will have to score a minimum of 33% in each of the individual subjects. If the students are not satisfied with the marks. they can appear for the optional exam that will be held later when the situation is conducive to conduct exams. No extra exam fee will be charged.