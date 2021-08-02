UP Board Result 2021 Helpline: UPMSP Starts Helpline For 10th 12th Students; Check Details

Quick links:
Picture Credit: RepresentativeImage
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, has announced a Helpline number for UP board result 2021 class 10th and 12th related questions. Those who have questions regarding their results or want to learn more about them can call the helplines listed above, which are organised by area. Students should keep in mind that these phone lines are just for questions about the UP Board Result 2021. Students should not send or request answers about anything other than the UP Board 10th 12th Result 2021. Students can verify the email addresses and phone numbers listed below.
Students must specify whether the inquiry is for class 10 or class 12 results when typing the email. They must also include their name, class, roll number, and district name to make the procedure go more smoothly. This effort was created by UPMSP in the hopes of assisting more than 1 million students. This is the first time that something like this has begun. On July 31, the UP Board Result 2021 for students in grades 10 and 12 was revealed. The Board had a very high pass rate this time, with more than 98% of students passing the tests.
|
Area
|Email Id
|
Helpline Number
|
Prayagraj
|roprgresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com
|
0532- 2423265
|
Varanasi
|rovnsresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com
|
0542-2509990
|
Meerut
|romrtresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com
|
0121-26660742
|
Bareilly
|roblyresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com
|
0581-2576494
|
Gorakhpur
|rogkpresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com
|
0551-2205271
|
Main Helpline of Headquarters
|mspresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com
|
0532-2622767
Step 1: Click on the option below UP Board Result 2021
Step 2: A new page will appear
Step 3: Fill in the relevant details
Step 4: Download the UP Board Result 2021
On July 31, at 3.30 p.m., the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad announced the UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2021. Dr Dinesh Sharma, Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister announced the results at a news conference. The students in class ten were evaluated using the 50:50 formula. In contrast, the UP Board Class 12th Intermediate Results 2021 formula is 50:40:10.
