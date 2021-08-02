Last Updated:

UP Board Result 2021 Helpline: UPMSP Starts Helpline For 10th 12th Students; Check Details

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, has announced a Helpline number for inquiries about the UP board result 2021 for classes 10 and 12.

Written By
Srishti Goel
UP Board helpline number

Picture Credit: RepresentativeImage    


The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, has announced a Helpline number for UP board result 2021 class 10th and 12th related questions. Those who have questions regarding their results or want to learn more about them can call the helplines listed above, which are organised by area. Students should keep in mind that these phone lines are just for questions about the UP Board Result 2021. Students should not send or request answers about anything other than the UP Board 10th 12th Result 2021. Students can verify the email addresses and phone numbers listed below.

UP Board helpline number

Students must specify whether the inquiry is for class 10 or class 12 results when typing the email. They must also include their name, class, roll number, and district name to make the procedure go more smoothly. This effort was created by UPMSP in the hopes of assisting more than 1 million students. This is the first time that something like this has begun. On July 31, the UP Board Result 2021 for students in grades 10 and 12 was revealed. The Board had a very high pass rate this time, with more than 98% of students passing the tests.

Area

 Email Id

Helpline Number

Prayagraj   

 roprgresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com

0532- 2423265

Varanasi

 rovnsresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com

0542-2509990

Meerut

 romrtresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com

0121-26660742

Bareilly

 roblyresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com

0581-2576494

Gorakhpur

 rogkpresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com

0551-2205271

Main Helpline of Headquarters 

 mspresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com

0532-2622767

Check UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 

Step 1: Click on the option below UP Board Result 2021 

Step 2: A new page will appear 

Step 3: Fill in the relevant details 

Step 4: Download the UP Board Result 2021

UPMSP helpline number

On July 31, at 3.30 p.m., the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad announced the UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2021. Dr Dinesh Sharma, Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister announced the results at a news conference. The students in class ten were evaluated using the 50:50 formula. In contrast, the UP Board Class 12th Intermediate Results 2021 formula is 50:40:10.

READ | Tripura Board Results 2021 for Class 10 & 12 out; download from tbresults.tripura.gov.in/

Picture Credit: RepresentativeImage    

READ | Pakistan Cricket Board whines it'll complain to ICC as BCCI blocks its sham PoK League
READ | CG Vyapam Teacher Recruitment 2021: 15,000 vacancies in Chhattisgarh board; see details
READ | Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: MSBSHSE not releasing state board result today; check details
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND