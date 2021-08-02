UP Board Result 2021 Helpline: UPMSP Starts Helpline For 10th 12th Students; Check Details

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, has announced a Helpline number for UP board result 2021 class 10th and 12th related questions. Those who have questions regarding their results or want to learn more about them can call the helplines listed above, which are organised by area. Students should keep in mind that these phone lines are just for questions about the UP Board Result 2021. Students should not send or request answers about anything other than the UP Board 10th 12th Result 2021. Students can verify the email addresses and phone numbers listed below.

UP Board helpline number

Students must specify whether the inquiry is for class 10 or class 12 results when typing the email. They must also include their name, class, roll number, and district name to make the procedure go more smoothly. This effort was created by UPMSP in the hopes of assisting more than 1 million students. This is the first time that something like this has begun. On July 31, the UP Board Result 2021 for students in grades 10 and 12 was revealed. The Board had a very high pass rate this time, with more than 98% of students passing the tests.

Area Email Id Helpline Number Prayagraj roprgresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com 0532- 2423265 Varanasi rovnsresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com 0542-2509990 Meerut romrtresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com 0121-26660742 Bareilly roblyresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com 0581-2576494 Gorakhpur rogkpresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com 0551-2205271 Main Helpline of Headquarters mspresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com 0532-2622767

Check UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021

Step 1: Click on the option below UP Board Result 2021

Step 2: A new page will appear

Step 3: Fill in the relevant details

Step 4: Download the UP Board Result 2021

UPMSP helpline number

On July 31, at 3.30 p.m., the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad announced the UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2021. Dr Dinesh Sharma, Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister announced the results at a news conference. The students in class ten were evaluated using the 50:50 formula. In contrast, the UP Board Class 12th Intermediate Results 2021 formula is 50:40:10.

