UP Board Result 2021: List Of Websites To Check Once 10th & 12th Results Are Declared

UP Board Result 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is gearing up to release UP Board 10th and 12th results for the year 2021. The UP Board 10th result 2021 and UP Board 12th result 2021 will be available on the website after the official announcement. It needs to be considered that Supreme Court had already directed all states to declare Class 12th results by July 31. In the past years, UP Board has been following a pattern of announcing both the results on the same day. Following the trend, this year too, results are expected to be released on the same day.

UP Board result 2021 date

UP Board 10th result 2021 to be declared by July 31 (tentative)

UP Board 12th result 2021 is expected to be declared by July 31, as per Supreme Court's order

UP Board result website to check

Uttar Pradesh Board like many other Boards cancelled the matric and inter exams in 2021. This has been done due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India. UP Board after the announcement of the cancellation, released evaluation criteria. For calculating class 10th results, the state board is using the 50:50 formula. Following the evaluation criteria, 50% weightage of marks will be given to Class 9th marks and the other 50% marks will be given on the basis of class 10th pre-board exams.

UP Board 10th result 2021: How to check roll number

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has already activated the link to download roll numbers.

Visit the website upmsp.edu.in

Go to the notification section and click on the direct link to download the roll number

OR Here is the direct link to go to the roll number portal

Enter your registration number provided by the school/Board and click on get roll number

Roll number will be displayed on the screen

Make sure to note it down somewhere and to keep it ready for downloading results

UP Board 10th and 12th result 2021: How to download the mark sheet

Registered students are advised to contact their schools after the declaration of results.

UP board 10th and 12th result mark sheet, pass certificate, and other documents need to be collected from the school.

Students can also check their results on DigiLocker.

How to create an account on Digilocker

Go to the play store, find the DigiLocker app and download it

Enter the name and date of birth, choose gender and enter your mobile number

Candidates will be asked to set a six-digit security PIN, candidates are advised to set a strong PIN

Enter valid email ID and Aadhaar number

Submit the details and choose or set your username, account will be created

How to view documents on Digi locker

Go to the Digilocker app

Enter your mobile number or aadhaar card and enter a six-digit pin

Click on login, Digi locker will be opened

OR enter username and six-digit pin and click on submit

Results will be displayed on the app download the same

UP Board results 2020

Last year the top three districts to secure the highest pass percentage were Amroha, Shamli, and Kanpur. Class 10th results recorded a 93.01% pass percentage in Amroha. Shamli district recorded a 92.20% pass percentage and Kanpur City recorded a 91.64% pass percentage.