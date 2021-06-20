UP Board Result 2021 To Be Based On Marks Of Previous Year's Exam And Pre-boards

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced the marking policy for class 10th and 12th students. Deputy CM of UP, Dinesh Sharma announced that the class 12 students will be evaluated on the basis of the marks obtained in class 10th exam, class 11th mid-term, and class 12th pre-board exam. Moreover, the class 10th students will be evaluated on the basis of the class 9th exam and pre-board exam.

UP Board class 10th marking policy

UP Board class 10th students will be evaluated on the basis of marks obtained in class 9th exam and in the class 10th pre-board exam. The ratio of the marks will be 50:50. Marks of practical exams will also be considered.

UP Board class 12th marking policy

UP Board class 12th students will be evaluated on the basis of class 10th exam, class 11 mid-term exam and class 12th pre-board exam. The ratio of the marks will be 50:40:10. Internal assessment and practical exams will also be counted.

No merit list will be prepared this year as the exams were cancelled, said Dinesh Sharma. Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks can appear for the exam later when it is conducive to hold exams, he added.