UP Board Results 2021: Class 10th & 12th Results Not To Be Declared Today; Check New Dates

Image: PTI
UP Board Results 2021: UPMSP Class 10th & 12th results were scheduled to be out by July 15, 2021. However, it was not confirmed by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP. The results have not been announced yet and speculations suggest the results might not be announced today. Students waiting for the results can visit the official websites upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in for time to time updates.
Like several other Boards, UP Board also cancelled class 10th and class 12th Board Exams this year due to COVID situation in the state and country. Alternatively, the UP Board declared its own evaluation criteria in order to assess class 10, 12 students. The UP Board has stated that students who won't be satisfied with their results (when declared) are free to appear for special exams later. The special exams will be conducted by UPMSP. It may be noted that the exams will only be scheduled if COVID situation in the country normalizes.
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is considered to be one of the largest bodies in the world for conducting High School and Intermediate level examinations. Over 22,000 secondary schools got their recognition from this Board. UP Board conducts examinations for classes 10 and 12 every year and releases results mostly together.