UP Board Results 2021: Class 10th & 12th Results Not To Be Declared Today; Check New Dates

UP Board Results 2021: UPMSP Class 10th & 12th results were scheduled to be out by July 15, 2021. However, it was not confirmed by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP. The results have not been announced yet and speculations suggest the results might not be announced today. Students waiting for the results can visit the official websites upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in for time to time updates.

UP Board result: Important Dates

Result for class 10th and 12th was expected to be released on - July 15

Up class 12th results along with 10th will now be declared by the fourth week of July 2021 (Tentative)

Board cancelled the exam

Like several other Boards, UP Board also cancelled class 10th and class 12th Board Exams this year due to COVID situation in the state and country. Alternatively, the UP Board declared its own evaluation criteria in order to assess class 10, 12 students. The UP Board has stated that students who won't be satisfied with their results (when declared) are free to appear for special exams later. The special exams will be conducted by UPMSP. It may be noted that the exams will only be scheduled if COVID situation in the country normalizes.

UP Board Class 10: How to check roll number

Candidates should visit the official website that is upmsp.edu.in

On the homepage scroll to the notification section

Click on the link being displayed that reads "Click here to know your roll number for the candidates of High School Examination Year-2021."

Candidates should enter their registration number and click on search

OR candidate can also feed in district details with four-digit school code to view results

Candidates' UP Class 10 roll numbers will be displayed

Download the same and cross-check details

UP class 10 board results 2021: How to view marksheet

Visit the above-mentioned websites on the result day

Click on 'UP Board class 10th result link'

Enter your roll number on the redirected page

Click on submit and result will be displayed on your screen

Cross-check details and take a printout for future reference

OR here is the direct link to view results

About Uttar Pradesh Board

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is considered to be one of the largest bodies in the world for conducting High School and Intermediate level examinations. Over 22,000 secondary schools got their recognition from this Board. UP Board conducts examinations for classes 10 and 12 every year and releases results mostly together.