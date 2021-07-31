UP Board Results 2021 For 56 Lakh Students To Get 10th, 12th Results Today: How To Check

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will publish the Class 10th and 12th results within few hours, today (July 31). The students across the state are eagerly waiting to see their results. Once the result is declared, the candidates can visit the official website created by the UP Board, i.e. upmsp.edu.in, and results.nic.in.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UP board canceled all the exams this year. For the first time student will be getting marks based on internal assignments. Among 56 lakh students, around 30 lakh had registered for class 10 and around 26 lakh students had registered for class 12.

Class 10 and 12 UP Board marks evaluation

Class 10 students will get marks on the 50:50 formula, which will comprise the 50% marks of the class 9 exam and the 50 per cent marks of the pre-board exams. On the other hand, the evaluation of the mark of class 12 students will be based on the 50:40:10 formula, which means 50% of marks of class 10, 40 per cent of marks from class 11, and 10% of marks of class 12 pre-boards will be given weightage. The Uttar Pradesh Board exam results will be declared at 3.30 pm.

Important things students need before checking the UP board result 2021:

All students must keep handy a photocopy or original sheet of their Class 10 identity card or registration card. The student will need to enter details such as enrollment number, unique id, and registration number.

Having a stable internet connection, along with a mobile or laptop is important.

Simple and quick ways to check UP 10th and 12th results 2021:

Firstly, students need to visit the official website of the UP board results-2021.i.e results.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in.

Once the website is open, students need to select UP 10th Result 2021 or UP 12th Results 2021.

Students then will be asked to enter credentials like date of birth, name, roll number, etc.

After entering the credentials, click on the submit button and the results will appear on the screen.

Students can now see their results. It is recommended to take a screenshot or download a pdf file of the result for future use.

IMAGE: PTI