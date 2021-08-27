UP Board Special Exams 2021 Registration Window Closes Today, Check How To Register

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is gearing up to close down UP board special exam registration. The registration process will end on August 27, 2021. Interested candidates who want to appear for the Class 10, 12 special exams but have not registered themselves can do it now. It can be done through the official website of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in. Candidates will have to follow the steps mentioned below to register themselves for the UP board offline exam 2021. The direct link for the same has also been mentioned below in this article.

UP Board Special Exams 2021: Steps to register

Candidates should visit the official website of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which reads UP Board Special Exams 2021 application form

Candidates must download the form and fill the same

Candidates will then have to submit the filled-up application form to the Principal of the respective school

The school Principal will then upload the application on the official website of UPMSP

The last day to do so is August 29, 2021

This UP board special exam registration facility is for those students who due to COVID restriction or any other reason could not appear in the examination. Candidates who are unhappy with their marks can also improve their scores by appearing in the offline examinations. Students are hereby informed that the marks obtained by them in the special exams will be considered as final as no change will be made afterwards.

The UP Board has commenced the 2021-22 academic session through online classes on May 20, 2021. The offline/ physical classes resumed from August 16, 2021. As per the annual calendar, the half-yearly exams will be held in the second week of November. The results will be declared on the official website by the second week of December 2021. UPMSP has instructed the schools affiliated under UP Board to complete the teaching activities for the session for classes 9th to 12th by January 15, 2022. UPMSP will conduct the pre-board practical exams from January 24 to 31, 2022. The pre-board has written exams for classes 10th and 12th as well as annual exams for classes 9th and 11th in the first week of February 2022 and the results will be uploaded on the website.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK