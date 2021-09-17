UP BTE Result 2021 Announced, Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecards

UP BTE Result 2021: The Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh has released the Polytechnic Diploma Result. Candidates who appeared for the BTEUP August exam and are waiting for scorecards can now access the same. It has been uploaded on the result website by the board at result.bteupexam.in. BTE UP exam is conducted for all branches of Polytechnic and Diploma courses in Uttar Pradesh colleges. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below or can click on the direct link to view their results online.

Along with UP BTE Result 2021, Results of August 202 Final Semester for Pharmacy and for Tool and mould making have also been released on the official website. The examinations were conducted in the month of August this year. It was postponed due to the second wave of COVID pandemic.

BTE UP Result 2021: Steps by step guide to download

Candidates should go to the official website of BTE UP. result.bteupexam.in

On the Home page, find the link which reads August 2021-Final Semester/Final Year Examination Result'

Or here is the direct link to check the results

Click on it and select your course name.

Fill the required details like student enrollment number and click on the show result option

The result will be displayed on the screen, cross-check details and download the same

Take a printout for future reference

BTE UP Result 2021: Websites to check

websitesbteup.ac.in uppresults.inresult.bteupexam.in

Direct links to check all the results