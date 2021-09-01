UP CM Yogi Adityanath Wishes Luck To Kids, Schools Re-open Today In 6 States

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath put up a Tweet today in Hindi on the reopening of schools. The post he wrote translated to, “Schools that were closed for the last 07 months due to Corona pandemic are starting again today from September 01”. He went on to further write, “Best wishes to all the kids. It is a humble request to all the teachers to take care of all the children. Do your part in ensuring that the Coronavirus protocol is followed in any case”.

With the decrease in new COVID-19 cases around India, many state governments have allowed schools to reconvene today, on September 1st in their respective states. The states had announced that they will take appropriate safety precautions before reopening schools and will adhere to all SOPs established by the Central government. All students, teaching and non-teaching staff are required to wear face masks, use hand sanitisers, and maintain social distance. The states that have agreed to reopen schools as of today, September 1, are Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura and Telangana.

Schools in Delhi have resumed for grades 9 to 12 in a phased manner on September 1st. In addition, the state's colleges and coaching institutes will reopen tomorrow. The state government has set a limit of 50% capacity in each classroom. Schools, colleges, and polytechnics throughout Tamil Nadu have resumed today as well.

Classes 9 to 12 reopen today with all required safeguards. Hostels in schools and colleges will be permitted to run. In Madhya Pradesh, the state administration reopened schools for classes 6 to 12 on September 1st. The schools will reopen with a capacity of 50%. Classes for students in grades 9 through 12 are to be held twice a week. After a week, the decision on resuming classes for classes 1 through 5 will be made based on the situation.

Today, the state government of Rajasthan reopened private and government schools in Rajasthan for classes 9 to 12. Schools will need to keep staggered arrival and departure times for children in different classes so that no one group of children is gathered at the same time, as per state orders. The Tripura government has reopened schools for children in classes 6 to 12 as well as other higher educational institutions. Depending on the amount of space available in the classrooms, all schools will have to operate in single or double shifts. Telangana's public schools opened too. Physical education sessions have resumed in all educational institutes, including colleges and coaching centres.

COVID-19 rates for children

The highest rate of infection among youngsters has been recorded in Punjab, where rates increased by 9.6% between July and August. Since August 2, schools across the state had reopened. The rest of the states such as Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh, have seen a 2 to 3% increase in children's positivity rate.

Gujarat has had schools open since July 26. The schools re-opened in the first week of August in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The state of Bihar was the latest to join the group, with schools opening after August 16. Uttarakhand, where schools began after August 2, had the smallest increase in children's positive, of 1.9%. There are also a few states where, following the reopening of schools, there has been an increase in the COVID-19 cases. In Jharkhand, where schools have been open since August 9, there has been a 0.9% decrease in enrollment. The primary concern for children is the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.

Reports of vaccine for children

According to reports, vaccination for kids aged 12 and up with Zydus Cadila's three-dose COVID-19 DNA vaccine will commence in October. This, however, had not been fully confirmed yet. While there has been a concern that the third wave will target youngsters, many experts agree that the virus will be protected by children's natural immunity. There has also been a lot of debate about schools being reopened, on a national and global level. As the second wave of COVID diminished, schools that had been closed since last year prior to the announcement of lockdown in March 2020 were allowed to reopen. Some experts had warned that failing to reopen schools at this time will have a negative impact on student's physical and mental health.

