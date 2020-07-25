UP Follows NCERT; Deletes J&K ‘Separatism’ From Class 12 Textbook, Adds Art 370 Abrogation

The Uttar Pradesh education board has decided to revise a chapter in its class 12 political science textbook to remove a portion on separatist politics in Jammu and Kashmir and add abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of J&K by the Centre on August 5, 2019. The move follows a similar measure by the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

The UP Board has revised the chapter in the textbook ‘Politics in India Since Independence’ from academic session 2020-21, said UP Board officials. A senior official said the aim of the move is to ensure class 12 students got taught as per the syllabus amended by NCERT as UP Board has already introduced NCERT-based syllabus for its students of class 9 to class 12.

On August 5, 2019, India abrogated the special status of J&K under Article 370 of the Constitution after Parliament approved a contentious resolution. It also led to the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir with a legislative assembly and Ladakh with none.

The NCERT has removed the topic “Separatism and Beyond” from the chapter titled “Regional Aspirations” in the textbook “Politics in India since Independence”. The topic discussed different forms of separatist politics in Jammu and Kashmir ranging from greater autonomy within India to merging with Pakistan.

“There is one strand of separatists who want a separate Kashmiri nation, independent of India and Pakistan. Then there are groups that want Kashmir to merge with Pakistan. Besides these, there is a third strand which wants greater autonomy for the people of the State within the Indian union,” read the deleted portion.

Puts blame on Mufti government

The abrogation of J&K special status has been introduced in the book which says “major acts of terrorism, mounting external and internal tensions” were witnessed during the tenure of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti. Another paragraph says J&K “experienced violence, cross border terrorism and political instability with internal and external ramifications” despite the special status.

“It also resulted in the loss of many lives, including that of innocent civilians, security personnel and militants. Besides, there was also a large scale displacement of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley,” it states.

