UP Free Laptop Yojana 2021: Know How To Register, Eligibility Criteria Here

Uttar Pradesh government has launched an initiative to distribute free laptops to meritorious students, as per media reports. The online registration process to avail of this facility will be started soon. The reports suggest that the Uttar Pradesh Free Laptop Yojana 2021 is for the students of classes 10th and 12th. The state government will distribute the laptops to over 20 lakh students free of cost.

The online registration process for UP Free Laptop Yojana 2021 will begin soon. Students will be able to register themselves online at upcmo.up.nic.in. Students will have to fill a form and provide all the required information as required in the format.

Eligibility criteria for Uttar Pradesh Free Laptop Yojana 2021

Students who are studying in schools affiliated with UP state board education can only apply for the scheme. The students of classes 10 and 12 of UP Board will have to register online to get free laptops. This scheme is for the UP board students who have just cleared their board exams. Students who have enrolled in colleges after passing the class 12th board exams can also register. The applicants must have scored a minimum of 65% or above in their class 12 board exams.

UP govt smartphone distribution scheme

Uttar Pradesh government has earlier announced the distribution of smartphones and tablets to students. The decision on smartphone distribution was taken by the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet in the first week of October. This scheme will incur a total cost of Rs. 3000 crore on the state government. With this scheme, the Yogi Adityanath-led government aims to establish a wider outreach across the state.