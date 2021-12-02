UP Free Smartphone Yojana| UG, PG Students To Get Smartphones, Tablets By March 2022: CM

UP Free Smartphone Yojana: Uttar Pradesh government will be distributing tablets and smartphones among youths under UP smartphone and tablet distribution scheme in December mid-week. In a recent move, UP CM on Thursday announced the implementation plan of UP free smartphone and tablet yojana. The Minister said, “From this month of December, we are going to distribute smartphones and tablets to the students of all the courses studying at undergraduate and postgraduate level”

UP CM further said that the target of reaching every beneficiary will have to be completed by March 2022. It has been planned that around 2.5 lakh tablets and 5 lakh smartphones will be distributed in the first lot. To be noted that the scheme aims to make students equipped with gadgets so that they can study well without any hindrances.

UP CM Yogi to launch 'DG Shakti' soon

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on December 2 said that the work is being done to combine the data of beneficiaries so that everyone can be reached. The minister will soon launch 'DG Shakti' which is a dedicated portal through which it will be easy to maintain data of the distribution of smartphones and tablets. For data collection, colleges have been told to submit the data of the students to the universities. The rest of the data feeding process will be carried out at the university. Till November 29, data of around 27 lakh students were uploaded on the portal.

CM Yogi transfers amount of Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme to over 12 lakh students

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on December 2 also transferred the scholarship amount to students under before matric/after matric scholarship scheme 2021-22. A tweet of UP CM’s office reads, “#UPCM Shri @myogiadityanath Ji has done online transfer of ₹ 458.66 crore scholarship to 12,17,631 meritorious students under Poorva Dasam / Post-Dasmath Scholarship Scheme 2021-22 today. The Chief Minister also interacted virtually with the beneficiaries of the scholarship in the program.” To be noted that Pre Matric Scholarship is provided to the students of the 9th and 10th Classes. Post-Matric Scholarship is provided to the students of 11th and 12th Class. It is being provided so that students can complete their education without worrying about finance.