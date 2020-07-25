40-minute Remedial Class Daily In All UP Govt Primary Schools To Strengthen Core Concepts

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to conduct 40-minute ‘remedial class’ daily in the first period in all the government-run primary and upper primary schools of the state. The move aims to strengthen the basic concepts and clear students’ doubts.

An official aware of the development reportedly stated that the decision will help 1.28 crore students in over 1.5 lakh primary schools and upper primary schools across the 75 districts of the state.

The government had earlier planned to conduct separate classes for weak students however the idea has been discarded by the government in order to have an inclusive educational practice, reports stated.

The decision is in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'Mission Prerna' which was launched in September 2019. The motive of Mission Prerna is to strengthen the core concepts in the minds to students from class 1 to 8. Online training is being imparted to about 5.5 lakh teachers and part-time instructors of primary and upper primary schools from July 20 to August 14.

This whole initiative is in view of the results of the aptitude tests which were conducted in February to check the educational efficiency of children. It was found that a large number of children lack basic knowledge and to overcome the drawback, the teachers and instructors are being provided online training starting from July 20.

Officials associated with the development have said that the teacher's upon completing their training and reopening of the schools, would ensure minimum educational achievement of the children. According to reports, about 4,000 teachers have been trained online between July 6 and July 20.

