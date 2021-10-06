UP Government To Distribute Smartphones, Tablets To Students

UP government smartphone distribution scheme: Ahead of the 2022 state assembly elections, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced the distribution of smartphones and tablets to students. The decision on smartphone distribution was taken by the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday. This scheme will incur a total cost of Rs. 3000 crore on the state government. With this scheme, the Yogi Adityanath-led government aims to establish a wider outreach across the state.

According to an official statement issued by the state government, smartphone to UP students will be given to students for free so that they can continue their studies even from home. The youths pursuing various graduation, postgraduate, diploma, skill development, paramedical, and nursing degrees and the 'Seva Mitra' portal of the state will also benefit from this scheme. The UP govt tablet distribution scheme is aiming to strengthen the backward and labour class of the state.

The state government says this scheme will accomplish the goal of technical empowerment. Moreover, the students will also be able to use the device in their professional lives and workplaces after completing their studies. If the candidates are willing to avail of the service offered by the state government, they will have to register their names at the "UP Free Smartphone Yojana 2021".

According to official statement issued by UP government, "During the pandemic, various educational institutions continued with their educational activities through online means. The inevitable need for digital empowerment of students and the youth has been felt at every level. Digital media is also being used more and more for the youth to apply for various government and non-government jobs, get coaching/training for them or apply for any other employment, " read the statement.

"The technical and educational institutions are also distributing and disseminating teaching materials, tutorial lectures to the students through online mediums. The facility of data access through internet connectivity can also be availed at affordable rates. The smartphones/tablets will make the youth residing in the urban and rural areas of the state-educated, trained and self-reliant," it added.

The state government's Seva Mitra scheme is a skill development program where workers such as plumbers, carpenters, nurses, electricians, AC mechanics, etc, are trained. Using the state government's service, these working classes will be able to earn their living more efficiently and easily, providing better service to the citizens. Earlier, the Samajwadi Party-led Akhilesh Yadav's government also launched a similar scheme where he distributed laptops and smartphones to the youths of the state.

With inputs from PTI; Image: PTI/Unsplash