UP JASE: UP Assistant Teacher, Headmaster Recruitment Results Out, Check Direct Link Here

UP assistant teacher, headmaster recruitment exam result has been declared on Monday, November 15, 2021. The result that has been declared is for the exam that was conducted on October 17, 2021. This exam was conducted to select eligible candidates for 1,504 vacant posts of UP assistant teacher and 390 posts of headmasters. Once selected, 1,894 candidates will be posted in 3,049 government-aided junior high schools of the state.

It is for the first time that assistant teachers and UP headmaster recruitment have been done through a written examination in government-aided junior high schools. Candidates must know that those who have secured 65% marks in the unreserved category and 60% in the reserved category have passed this exam. The steps to download results and the result highlights have been shared below.

UP JASE 2021: Result Highlights

Secretary, Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA), UP, Sanjay Kumar Upadhyay said, “45,257 (16.69%) out of the total 2,71,066 candidates who had appeared in the recruitment examination for the post of assistant teacher and 1,722 (11.53%) candidates out of the total 14,928 candidates who had appeared in the recruitment exam for the post of headmasters have been declared successful.”

UP JASE Result 2021: Here’s how to download

Candidates who took the exam should visit the official website-updeled.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the notification which reads, "UP JASE Result 2021."

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to log in with their credentials such as registration number and date of birth

Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross-check the details mentioned and download a copy of the result for future reference

Here is the direct link to check results released by UP DELED

Candidates must know that the result has been prepared on the basis of the final answer key. Board had earlier released the provisional answer key on October 22, and candidates were given time to raise objections. Considering the objections, the final key was released by the UP Examination Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj on November 11, 2021.