UP JEE Polytechnic Counselling: JEECUP To Release 1st Seat Allotment List Today

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will on Thursday release the first seat allotment list of Uttar Pradesh JEE (Polytechnic) counselling. The first round of UP JEE counselling had begun on Monday, September 14 and will conclude today, September 16. The first seat allotment result will be uploaded today on September 16. Candidates who have registered for the UP JEE Polytechnic counselling will be able to check the UPJEE first allotment list on the official website- jeecup.nic.in.

After the release of the first allotment list, the shortlisted candidates will be able to freeze or float their option selection. The candidates will be able to verify documents at the district help centres between September 17 and 19, 2021.

Candidates will have to carry their seat allotment letters and the documents for verification round to the help centres and pay the course fees to confirm their admission. Candidates who are not satisfied with their allotted seats can choose the 'Float' option with a payment of Rs 3000.

UP JEE seat allotment schedule

As per the JEECUP schedule, the second round of the UPJEE seat allotment list will be released on September 20. The third round seat allotment list will be out on September 23. JEECUP had declared the UP JEE Results 2021 on Monday, September 13. This year, over 1.74 lakh students qualified against approximately 2.28 lakh seats. JEECUP had conducted UP JEE 2021 between August 31 and September 4.

UPJEE 2021 First Allotment List: How To Check