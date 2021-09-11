UP JEE Polytechnic Result 2021 On September 13, Check Counselling Schedule Here

UP JEE Polytechnic result 2021: Attention students! UP JEE Polytechnic Results 2021 will be published on September 13, 2021. All those candidates who appeared for the UP polytechnic written exam can check their results by visiting the official website of the UP JEE Polytechnic or jeecup.nic.in. It must be noted that the Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh, has now released the counseling schedule also.

UP JEECUP Result 2021 download: All those students who want to check their results will have to provide the required credentials, such as application number and date of birth. Once the result is published, students will be able to download it from the official website. Meanwhile, the registration round of JEE Ploytenchnic is scheduled to be held from September 14 to 16, 2021. This year, UP JEE polytechnic counseling will be held in three phases.

UP JEE Polytechnic result 2021 date: Counselling schedule

Event Date First round registration September 14 to 16, 2021 First round choice filling September 15 to 16, 2021 First round seat allotment September 17, 2021 Document Verification September 18 to 19, 2021 up to 5 pm Second round registration September 20 to 21, 2021 Second round choice filling September 20 to 21, 2021 Second round seat allotment September 22, 2021 Document Verification September 23 to 24, 2021 upto 5 pm Third round registration and choice filling September 25 to 26, 2021 Third round seat allotment September 27, 2021 Document Verification September 28 to 30, 2021 upto 5 pm Admitted Seat Withdrawal September 18 to 20, 2021 Commencement of classes for Session 2021-22 October 10, 2021

UP JEE Polytechnic Result 2021 | Additional Information

The UP JEE Polytechnic exam was conducted from August 31 to September 4 in three phases. The results will be announced on September 13 and the merit list for the first round of seat allotment will be released on September 17, 2021. Notably, the results would be entirely based on the final answer keys and objections. Only candidates who pass the Class 10 exam with a minimum score of 35% will be considered.



