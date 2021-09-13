UP JEE Polytechnic Result 2021 Will Be Declared Today, Here's How To Check Scorecards

UP JEE polytechnic result 2021: The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh is likely to announce the UP Polytechnic Result 2021. This year the exam was conducted at August-end and September first week. It was conducted between August 31 and September 4, 2021. The test mode was computer-based and students had to go to their allotted centres for taking the exams. Students who appeared for the test should visit the official website in order to check their JEECUP polytechnic result 2021. The official website is jeecup.nic.in.

This time over 2.65 lakh candidates registered for the entrance examination. Candidates who are waiting to check results should be ready with their application number and date of birth in order to check results quickly. Post the declaration of UP JEECUP polytechnic result 2021 results, selected candidates will have to appear for the counselling round. The counselling process will start on September 14, 2021. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned here to check the result once it is out.

UP JEE polytechnic result 2021: Important Dates

Exam was conducted between August 31 and September 4, 2021

Results are scheduled to be released on September 13, 2021

Counseling process is scheduled to begin on September 14, 2021

UP polytechnic result 2021 download steps

Candidates who took the computer-based test should visit the official website of Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh - jeecup.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the result link

Candidates will then have to enter roll number, date of birth and booklet number and click on submit

Post submitting, the results will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross-check details, download the same and take a printout for future reference

The admission to engineering and technology as well as pharmacy diploma courses would be done on the basis of UP Polytechnic Result 2021. The first round of registration of UP JEECUP counselling is scheduled to be held from September 14 to 16, 2021. UP Polytechnic Result 2021 has been prepared completely on the basis of final answer key that was released on September 7, 2021.