UP JEE Results 2021 Declared, JEECUP Releases Counselling Schedule

UP JEE polytechnic result 2021: The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh on Monday announced the UP JEE Polytechnic Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their UP JEE result 2021 online. Candidates must visit the official website- jeecup.nic.in to check their results.
This year JEECUP had conducted the UP JEE polytechnic 2021 in August-end and September first week. It was held between August 31 and September 4, 2021. Candidates appeared in the computer-based tests at their allotted exam centres.
As per the reports, this year over 2.65 lakh candidates have registered for the UP JEE Polytechnic examination. This year, the number of students who have cleared the UP JEE exam is 1,74,770.
Candidates will have to key in their application number and date of birth in order to check UP JEE results quickly. Candidates who have passed the exam will have to register and appear for the counselling rounds. The counselling process begins today, September 14.
How to check UP JEE Results 2021
- Visit the official website of Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh - jeecup.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the UP JEE result 2021 (all groups) link
- A login page will appear on the screen
- Key in your roll number, date of birth and booklet number and click on submit button
- Your UP JEE 2021 results will be displayed on the screen
- Download and take its printout
UP JEE 2021 Counselling Schedule
- 1st Round Registration and a one-time payment of registration only for UP candidates-- September 14 to 16 2021
- 1st Round Choice filling as well as locking -- September 14 to 16, 2021
- 1st Round Seat Allotment -- September 16, 2021
- Online freeze option selection and document verification for those candidates-- September 17 to 19, 2021 till 5 pm
- Security fee deposit for 1st round of Float Candidates and Institue fee deposit by Freeze Candidates-- September 17 to 19, 2021
- 2nd Round Registration and 1-time payment of registration -- September 18 to 19, 2021
- Second round seat allotment -- September 20, 2021
- Document verification for freeze candidates and selection of online freeze and float option-- September 21 to 22, 2021