UP JEE Results 2021 Declared, JEECUP Releases Counselling Schedule

UP JEE polytechnic result 2021: The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh on Monday announced the UP JEE Polytechnic Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their UP JEE result 2021 online. Candidates must visit the official website- jeecup.nic.in to check their results.

This year JEECUP had conducted the UP JEE polytechnic 2021 in August-end and September first week. It was held between August 31 and September 4, 2021. Candidates appeared in the computer-based tests at their allotted exam centres.

As per the reports, this year over 2.65 lakh candidates have registered for the UP JEE Polytechnic examination. This year, the number of students who have cleared the UP JEE exam is 1,74,770.

Candidates will have to key in their application number and date of birth in order to check UP JEE results quickly. Candidates who have passed the exam will have to register and appear for the counselling rounds. The counselling process begins today, September 14.

How to check UP JEE Results 2021

Visit the official website of Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh - jeecup.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the UP JEE result 2021 (all groups) link

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your roll number, date of birth and booklet number and click on submit button

Your UP JEE 2021 results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout

UP JEE 2021 Counselling Schedule