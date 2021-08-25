UP JEECUP Admit Card 2021 Released, Check Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
UP Polytechnic admit card 2021: The UP JEECUP Admit Card 2021 has been released on August 25, 2021. The hall tickets have been released by The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh. The admit card is for the examination that will be conducted for admissions to various Polytechnic courses in Uttar Pradesh. Registered candidates waiting for hall tickets can now download the same from the official website jeecup.nic.in.
Candidates are hereby informed that UP JEE admit card 2021 is a mandatory document for the exam day. If any candidate fails to carry it to centre, he/she may not be allowed to sit for the exam. As per the information which has been uploaded on the official website, UP JEECUP is scheduled to be held between August 31 and September 4, 2021. The exam will be conducted through a computer-based mode in three shifts. Registered candidates can find more details on their admit card or may visit the official website. The direct link to check the Information Bulletin is mentioned here.