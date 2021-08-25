Last Updated:

UP JEECUP Admit Card 2021 Released, Check Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

UP JEECUP admit card 2021 has been released. Here are the steps registered candidates will have to follow to check their hall tickets online.

UP JEECUP admit card 2021

UP Polytechnic admit card 2021: The  UP JEECUP Admit Card 2021 has been released on August 25, 2021. The hall tickets have been released by The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh. The admit card is for the examination that will be conducted for admissions to various Polytechnic courses in Uttar Pradesh. Registered candidates waiting for hall tickets can now download the same from the official website jeecup.nic.in.  

Candidates are hereby informed that UP JEE admit card 2021 is a mandatory document for the exam day. If any candidate fails to carry it to centre, he/she may not be allowed to sit for the exam. As per the information which has been uploaded on the official website, UP JEECUP is scheduled to be held between August 31 and September 4, 2021. The exam will be conducted through a computer-based mode in three shifts. Registered candidates can find more details on their admit card or may visit the official website. The direct link to check the Information Bulletin is mentioned here.

UP Polytechnic JEE admit card 2021: Steps to download 

  • Registered candidates will have to go to the official website which is jeecup.nic.in. 
  • On the Homepage, there will be three links given for UP JEECUP Admit Card 2021 for different groups.  
  • Candidates will be redirected to a new page after clicking on any of the links
  • On that new page, candidates will be asked to enter their application form number, application number and password to Sign In.  
  • Post signing in the UP JEECUP Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates are advised to cross-check the details and download the same for future references.  
  • In case of any issue, call on any of the Helpline Numbers 0522-2630106, 2630678, 2636589, and 2630667. The query can also be raised at jeecuphelp@gmail.com.  

UP JEE Admit Card 2021: Direct link

  • Here is the direct link to download Group A (Engineering) Admit Card
  • Here is the direct link to download Group B to K (Others and Lateral Entry) Admit Card
  • Here is the direct link to download Group E1-E2 (Pharmacy) Admit Card
First Published:
