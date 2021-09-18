UP JEECUP Counselling 2021: Registration For Second Round Begins Today

The second round of Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Counselling 2021 registration is scheduled to begin on Saturday, September 18, 2021. The second round seat allotment list will be is released on September 20, 2021. Candidates who qualified the exams are advised to go through all the information available on jeecup.nic.in that is related to Uttar Pradesh polytechnic counseling registration process.

The document verification process will be conducted at the help centres set up in all districts of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates will have to complete the admission process in their district itself. Candidates are advised to choose options carefully as seat allotment would be done based on options chosen by the candidates.

Following the counseling instructions, candidates will be required to deposit Rs 3000 as security while selecting the option. The application fee must be paid in online mode only. The steps to complete second-round registration for UP JEECUP Counselling 2021 have been mentioned below.

UP JEECUP Counselling 2021: Steps to register

Candidates should visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council, jeecup.nic.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘Registered Candidate’s Login’ option

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter roll number, password, and security pin to log in.

Candidates will then have to fill in the required details, select the college option and pay applicable fees.

Post clicking on submit option, take a print of the registered form for future reference

The official schedule states that the last date to confirm the allotted seat through the second round is September 22.

It should be noted that the third round of new registration, one-time payment of registration fee, and other processes would begin on September 21, 2021. Candidates would be able to withdraw their admitted seats till September 26, 2021. In the fourth and fifth rounds, candidates would be able to choose only from 10 options that will be provided to them. Candidates are advised to visit the official website shared above to complete the second round of registration for UP JEECUP Counselling 2021.