UP JEECUP Counselling 2021 Result: 3rd Round Seat Allotment List To Be Released Today

Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will release the results of the 3rd round of seat allotment list 2021 today, September 23. Candidates whose names or roll numbers flash in the 3rd seat allotment list will have to confirm their admissions to the allotted seats. The third round of seat allotment lists will be released on the official website- www.jeecup.nic.in.

The third round of document verification will be done at the district help centres between September 24 and 26 up to 5 pm. All allotted students will be treated as Freeze candidates. The 3rd round institute fee deposition by the candidate through their Login (online) will also be done within this period (September 24 to 26). Admitted seat withdrawal can be done between September 17 and 26.

JEECUP has already released the first and second round of seat allotment lists on September 16 and 20, respectively. As per reports, over 1.7 lakh candidates cleared the UP JEE Polytechnic exam. Seats are alloted to students based on the ranks obtained by them.

JEECUP Counselling 2021: How to check 3rd round seat allotment list

Candidates should visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council-- jeecup.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, 'Seat Allotment Result of Counselling 2021 for Round 3.'

A new window will open on your screen

Enter your login credentials like Roll Number, Password and then click on the login button

The UP JEE 3rd round seat allotment list will be displayed on your screen.

Download and follow the instructions as mentioned in the list

Candidates must note that the freezing of seats and payment of fees will be done till September 26, 2021. Candidates have three days' time to finish this process in order to secure a seat in any of the courses offered by various colleges of the state. Those who don't get a seat will participate in the next round of JEECUP Counselling Result 2021.