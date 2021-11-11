UP Junior Aided Revised Answer Key 2021 Released; Here's How And Where To Download

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority has released the UP Junior Aided Revised Answer Key 2021. Notably, earlier the provisional answer key was released on 22 October 2021. Candidates were given the option of raising objections and the deadline to do the same was 26 October 2021. All candidates who appeared for the UP Junior Aided Selection Exam (JASE) 2021 can now download the final answer keys from the official website: updeled.gov.in.
This year the offline written exam was conducted on 17 October 2021, at various exam centres. Candidates, as well as staff members, had to follow strict COVID-19 protocols. Notably, the UP JASE 2021 results will be based entirely on junior aided answer key 2021 of paper 1 and paper 2, respectively. The steps to download the answer key are listed below.
Candidates must know that the junior aided revised answer key will be available on the official website for download till 19 November 2021. As per a press release, the UP JASE 2021 results are expected to be out by 19 November 2021. However, candidates can use UP Junior Aided Revised Answer Key 2021 to calculate approximate marks.