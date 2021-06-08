Last Updated:

UP Metro Result 2021 Declared On Official Website; Here's How To View & Download Result

UP metro result 2021 declared on official website. Read on to know how to view & download result for the SCTO vacancies. The exam was held on April 17, 2021.

Written By
Anushka Pathania
up metro

IMAGE: PTI


The result of the online test for the job of Station Controller or Train Operator has been issued by Uttar Pradesh Metro Corporation Limited (UPMRC) or Lucknow Metro Railway Corporation (LMRC) or UP Metro (SCTO). UPMRC Result may be downloaded from the official website - lmrcl.com - by candidates who took the UP Metro Exam on April 17, 2021. Here is more information about it, read on to know.

UP metro notification: results declared for SCTO

List of the eligble candidates calling for psycho aptitude test for the post of scto (ne01) online exam held on 17th april 2021 against has been put up by the UP Metro authorities. Check the UP metro result 2021 results for the UP Metro recruitment here.

How to download result for UP Metro vacancy exam

  • Visit the official website lmrcl.com
  • Click on ‘Recruitment 2021’ under “Careers” section
  • You will be redirected to a new page. Next, click on “Result” tab.
  • Click on the hyperlink “LIST OF THE ELIGBLE CANDIDATES CALLING FOR PSYCHO APTITUDE TEST” or click here
  • The result will appear on your screen
  • You may download and take a printout for future reference

UPMRC Recruitment 2021: Details of Vacancies & Grade Pay

  • Assistant Manager (Operation) - 6 Posts - Rs 50,000- 1,60,000
  • Station Controller cum Train Operator SC/TO - 186 Posts -- Rs 33,000- 67,300
  • Maintainer Civil - 24 Posts -- Rs 19500- 39,900
  • Maintainer Electrical - 52 Posts -- Rs 19500- 39,900
  • Maintainer S&T - 24 Posts - Rs 19500- 39,900

Selection proceedure

For the post of Assistant Manager/Operations (postcode-E01) -- The selection methodology will comprise a two-stage process – Written Test followed by document verification & medical examination in the Executive (Technical) category.

For the post of Station Controller cum Train Operator (postcode-NE01), the selection methodology will comprise a three-stage process – Written Test, Psycho Aptitude Test followed by document verification & Medical examination in Aye-one (A-1) category.

For the post of Maintainer (postcodes NE-02, NE-03 & NE-04) the selection methodology will comprise a two-stage process – Written Test followed by document verification & medical examination in Bee-One (B-1) medical category.

Written Test: Objective type Computer Based Test (CBT) for the posts will be held on one or more days. The question paper will be bilingual i.e in English and Hindi. It will consist of multiple-choice objective-type questions to judge the knowledge of English language, General Awareness, Logical Ability, Quantitative Aptitude and knowledge of the discipline.

READ | PSEB Class 8 result declared: See how to check Punjab Board results online on PSEB website

IMAGE: PTI

READ | Panjab University result declared for MA, BSc on puchd.ac.in; here's how to check
READ | KIITEE 2021 Phase 1 result declared, here's how to check scores
READ | Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6 entrance exam result declared, here's how to check
READ | Tata Projects secures Rs 2,000 crore order from Chennai Metro
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND