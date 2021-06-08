UP Metro Result 2021 Declared On Official Website; Here's How To View & Download Result

The result of the online test for the job of Station Controller or Train Operator has been issued by Uttar Pradesh Metro Corporation Limited (UPMRC) or Lucknow Metro Railway Corporation (LMRC) or UP Metro (SCTO). UPMRC Result may be downloaded from the official website - lmrcl.com - by candidates who took the UP Metro Exam on April 17, 2021. Here is more information about it, read on to know.

UP metro notification: results declared for SCTO

List of the eligble candidates calling for psycho aptitude test for the post of scto (ne01) online exam held on 17th april 2021 against has been put up by the UP Metro authorities. Check the UP metro result 2021 results for the UP Metro recruitment here.

How to download result for UP Metro vacancy exam

Visit the official website lmrcl.com

Click on ‘Recruitment 2021’ under “Careers” section

You will be redirected to a new page. Next, click on “Result” tab.

Click on the hyperlink “LIST OF THE ELIGBLE CANDIDATES CALLING FOR PSYCHO APTITUDE TEST” or click here

The result will appear on your screen

You may download and take a printout for future reference

UPMRC Recruitment 2021: Details of Vacancies & Grade Pay

Assistant Manager (Operation) - 6 Posts - Rs 50,000- 1,60,000

Station Controller cum Train Operator SC/TO - 186 Posts -- Rs 33,000- 67,300

Maintainer Civil - 24 Posts -- Rs 19500- 39,900

Maintainer Electrical - 52 Posts -- Rs 19500- 39,900

Maintainer S&T - 24 Posts - Rs 19500- 39,900

Selection proceedure

For the post of Assistant Manager/Operations (postcode-E01) -- The selection methodology will comprise a two-stage process – Written Test followed by document verification & medical examination in the Executive (Technical) category.

For the post of Station Controller cum Train Operator (postcode-NE01), the selection methodology will comprise a three-stage process – Written Test, Psycho Aptitude Test followed by document verification & Medical examination in Aye-one (A-1) category.

For the post of Maintainer (postcodes NE-02, NE-03 & NE-04) the selection methodology will comprise a two-stage process – Written Test followed by document verification & medical examination in Bee-One (B-1) medical category.

Written Test: Objective type Computer Based Test (CBT) for the posts will be held on one or more days. The question paper will be bilingual i.e in English and Hindi. It will consist of multiple-choice objective-type questions to judge the knowledge of English language, General Awareness, Logical Ability, Quantitative Aptitude and knowledge of the discipline.

