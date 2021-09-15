UP NHM CHO Answer Key 2021 Released - Here's How To Check & Raise Objections

UP NCHM CHO answer key 2021: The answer key for Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission, Community Health Officer (UP NHM) CHO was released by the state board on September 14, Tuesday. Candidates who took the NCHM JEE 2021 can check the official answer key by visiting the official website. Students who are not satisfied with the answer key can also raise objections on the same official portal.

It is to be noted that the UP NHM CHO Answer Key 2021 is provisional, and if any student objects on a valid note, then the Final Answer Key will be released after some time. The final answer key is an important determinant in the final results, as the state board will calculate the scores of the students based on the final answer key. However, the candidates have also been provided ample time to check and object against the answer key. Notably, once an objection is raised, it can not be taken back, so a candidate must submit it carefully.

UP NCHM JEE CHO 2021 answer key: Important date

Event Date Time UP NHM CHO Answer Key 2021 Released September 14, 2021 - Last date to raise objections, if any September 16, 2021 11:55 pm

UP NCHM CHO answer key 2021: Here's how to check & raise objections

To check the answer key, open the official website – upnrhm.gov.in.

Alternatively, use this direct link UP NCHM CHO answer key 2021

Now, on the homepage, tap on the link that reads, "Latest Announcements".

Automatically, a new page would open that would display, " Objection Portal for receiving representations from appeared candidates for the 2800 CHO recruitment drive, which is valid from 14.09.2021 to 16.09.2021 ."

." Now the candidate must enter their user ID and password.

After signing in, the answer sheet would display on the screen.

Candidates can check it and raise objections if any.

