UP NHM CHO Answer Key 2021 Released - Here's How To Check & Raise Objections

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
UP NCHM CHO answer key 2021: The answer key for Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission, Community Health Officer (UP NHM) CHO was released by the state board on September 14, Tuesday. Candidates who took the NCHM JEE 2021 can check the official answer key by visiting the official website. Students who are not satisfied with the answer key can also raise objections on the same official portal.
It is to be noted that the UP NHM CHO Answer Key 2021 is provisional, and if any student objects on a valid note, then the Final Answer Key will be released after some time. The final answer key is an important determinant in the final results, as the state board will calculate the scores of the students based on the final answer key. However, the candidates have also been provided ample time to check and object against the answer key. Notably, once an objection is raised, it can not be taken back, so a candidate must submit it carefully.
|Event
|Date
|Time
|
|September 14, 2021
|-
|
|September 16, 2021
|11:55 pm